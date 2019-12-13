Ex-HGTV host gets 3 years in prison for molesting daughter’s friend

Former HGTV host Christopher Dionne has been sentenced to three years in prison for molesting a 10-year-old girl during a sleepover at his Connecticut home in 2017.

Dionne, 37, — who hosted the “Family Flip” pilot episode for the home-improvement network — maintained his innocence and is expected to appeal his conviction for fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Following his prison sentence, Dionne must serve 10 years of probation and register as a sex offender, a judge ruled Wednesday, according to the Hartford Courant.

Dionne’s victim, now 12, testified during his trial that she was best friends with his daughter and was sleeping over at their house when she was assaulted in November 2017.

The girl said Dionne molested her twice while his two children, then a 10-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son slept in the same room.

The reality show host was in his boxers and asked if the child wanted to touch his penis, she said. He groped her chest and backside.

Dionne then told his victim: “Don’t tell your mom, I’ll go to jail and [my daughter] won’t have a daddy.”

The victim didn’t attend Wednesday’s sentencing hearing but her mother delivered an emotional statement to the court, according to The Day in Connecticut.

“How much is a little girl worth?” the mother asked. “How much is a family worth?”

The mom recalled how her daughter received hateful messages on social media after coming forward and kept saying: “Mom, this ruined everybody’s life. I should have never told. I just wanted to be a normal kid.”

In addition to the victim’s testimony, the state presented evidence that Dionne’s DNA was found in the inner waistband of the child’s pajama bottoms and a forensic review by specialists at the Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital.

Dionne denied wrongdoing, telling cops that when he got home, the victim was awake and began to put her arms around him.

He was filming the A&E show “House Rescue” in California when police began the investigation. A&E suspended production of the series after the allegations were made public.

Source: New York Post

