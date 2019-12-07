Ex-Chief of Army staff urges women, girls to acquire skills

Former Chief of Army Staff,

Former Chief of Army Staff (rtd) has called on women and girls to take advantage of various skills acquisition programmes in the country to empower themselves economically.

He gave the advice on Saturday in Umuahia during the fundraising/ luncheon for completion of Skill Acquisition Centre by Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Women Association (MOUAUWA).

Ihejirika, who was the Chairman of the occasion, also advised women and girls to strive to acquire skills, irrespective of their fields of endeavours, so as to make them less dependent on their male partners.

“There is dignity in labour.Those who apply their energy toward skills acquisition are better off,” he said.

He commended members of the MOUAUWA for their commitment in making women and girls empowerment their primary target.

He described the MOUAUWA Skills Acquisition Centre, to empower women and girls in Nigeria, as a laudable project, adding that it would create an enabling environment for the empowerment and better future for Nigerian girls.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that MOUAUWA is an association comprising the female staff of MOUAU which unites and protects the interests of women and girls within and around the university’s host communities and the larger society.

In her address, Mrs Bertha Otunta, the President of MOUAUWA, expressed delight that efforts to build an utra modern skills acquisition centre, to empower women and girls, had been yielding fruit.

According to her, the MOUAUWA Women/Girls Empowerment building has been roofed and plastared.

She said, “Let me remind us that Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike is the only agriculture specialised university in the whole of the South-East and South-South geopolitical regions.

“It is our university and it therefore behooves on us all to play strong role in empowering women, girls, boys and even men in agriculture and other self-empowering skills.

“In addition, the Skills Acquisition Centre we are building will help us generate income, some of which we can set aside to help the less privileged who abound around us.

NAN reports that the week-long event which started on Tuesday, with an awareness walk, also include vovelty match and welfare visit to St. Vincent De Paul Centre for Mentally and Physically Challenged in Umuahia.

