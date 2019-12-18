Ex-cadets in NIMASA frustrating academy’s efforts — Rector

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere & Ebuka Oko

THE Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, Duja Emma Effedua, have pointed accusing fingers on some ex-cadets of the institution working at Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, de-marketing developmental efforts of the management.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard Maritime Report on the sideline of “Stakeholders Appreciation Night” organised by the management of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Effedua said that the conspiracy against the Academy is not from the leadership of NIMASA but by some staff members who passed through the Academy as Cadets.

He noted that it is shameful for such ex-Cadets of the Academy who ought to protect the interest of their Alma Mater but chose to project the interest of other private maritime institutions that doesn’t have the capacity to compete with the Academy comparatively because of their personal gains.

He stated: “There is this conspiracy in NIMASA, some individuals, not the leadership, some of them are ex-cadets, but they seek to show more love to the private maritime because they know what they are gaining from there. But it is shameful that they are not projecting their own Alma mater.

“They are not saying anything good, but I have told them that I’m going to disgrace them next year.

“It is so painful that people who ought to project the Academy are more concerned with private maritime institutions. And if you check the institutions, most of them don’t have master mariners, they hire them when NIMASA is going for audit, but we have six, but a particular Captain in NIMASA, his job is to rubbish the Academy but I’ve told him that the battle line is drawn, and I will disgrace people like him in the nearest future by making sure that the Academy will stand and excel. Then they will not find anywhere to hide their faces”.

While speaking on the progress of the Academy so far, MAN boss noted that the Academy has achieved so many milestones as they are tilting towards attaining the global best practices through the procurement of modern facilities such as multi-functional classroom which will be ready by January next year.

“We are expanding our training to the International best practices because by next year we will be buying modern equipment to make sure that we are in line with the global best practices. It is going to be a very fantastic environment in the next two years.

“The International Oil Companies, IOCs, those going to on-board the ships by January, most of them come to MAN, Oron to attend short courses.

“We are already going to have the best in the world right now. For example, what you call multi-functional classroom is ready in India. We are to deliver them by the end of January, our staff, about 15 of them are going for training outside Nigeria on how to use these methods”, Effedua said.

