Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate Omashola joins the Patricia family

Emerging e-commerce giant, PATRICIA the company that deals with the conversion of Giftcards for cash and other forms of crypto like bitcoin, PayPal and other digital assets is in the news again for all the right reasons.

The crypto giant is known for doing big things, this time, the company has announced the signing of one of the finalists in the recently concluded reality tv show BigBrother Naija, Omashola Kola Oburoh as its newest brand ambassador, joining the ranks of Afro-Hip sensation Yung6ix, On-Air -Personality and popular TV Host Nedu,Instagram influencer, Janemena; Exploit Comedy; Funny Toheeb; and OgbeniAdan. Others include Oluwadolarz, Holy Swagger, Baba Alariya, and Steve Chuks; a move meant to further place Patricia as a market leader in the Giftcards and Crypto world.

The company believes the partnership will offer many benefits, with the most important being the possibility to give the brand a boost on social media, spread positive messages and influence consumer sales.

During the official unveiling of Omashola at the Patricia HQ, in Lagos, the Founder/CEO Mr. Fejiro Hanu Agbodje said, “we believe Omashola is a great addition to the team, he’ll help push our brand & products to our target audience with style and creativity. We are happy he is joining the family, and he is sure to have a good time with us”.

Interestingly, the brand is the first and pioneer of the Giftcard trading platform in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. The fast-growing e-commerce company that has attracted customers all across Africa.

