Mr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa has taken over as the acting Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET).

He took over from Dr. Marilyn Amobi, who left the post on a ministerial order Tuesday.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, had asked Amobi to step down immediately over complaints raised by staff and industry stakeholders.

A statement issued by the minister’s special adviser, Aaron Artimas, said the move was aimed at restoring sanity in the management of the company.

Mamman also raised a five-man panel to investigate the complaints against the NBET chief.

A statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Corporate Services Department of NBET and signed by one Ms. Aisha Waziri, said Ewelukwa has taken charge of the agency’s operations.

She said the acting managing director has been part of the executive management team of NBET and has over 20 years of professional experience spanning private practice, academia, and public service.

The statement read: “Prior to joining NBET, he served as a Technical Adviser on electricity regulatory and transaction issues with the Presidential Task Force on Power (PTFP} set up by the Federal Government to lead the implementation of the reform roadmap for the power sector.” (NAN)

Vanguard

