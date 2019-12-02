Evwreni opts for peace, swears-in Bright Adjogbe as President General

By Festus Ahon & Perez Brizibe

THE leadership struggle in the oil-rich Evwreni community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State has finally been laid to rest following a mutual legal agreement by all parties and stakeholders involved to swear-in Mr Bright Adjogbe and members of his team as President General and Executives of the Evwreni Clan Improvement Union, ECIU.

According to the peace agreement signed by Mr. Bright Adjogbe, Chief Collins Udi, Presidents and Secretaries of ECIU branches and other stakeholders, and read by the presiding Chairman of the Peace Committee, General Oviemo Ovadje (Rtd) who was represented by his Vice, Major John Ovwufeti, Mr. Bright Adjogbe and his line of executives would lead the community for a period of three years, at the expiration of which, a conference will be called to swear-in Chief Collins Udi and members of his team would be sworn-in as President General and Executives of the ECIU.

Also read:

It held that election into the ECIU executives would not be conducted until after six years when both groups would have completed their respective tenures.

Speaking shortly after his oath of office as President General, Mr Bright Adjogbe, thanked the peace committee and the people of Evwreni Clan for the peaceful manner in which the issue was resolved.

He said, “before now people were thinking drums of war will be rolled out and there will be a crisis, but right here, with all differences, my opponent and I are here rejoicing together for the sake of one goal, which is the peace and development of Evwreni. I am promising to use this opportunity given to me by the Evwreni people to bring notable change to the community that will make my people to be overwhelmed.”

In his response to the peace accord, Chief Collins Udi said he was never desperate about holding any position, adding that his priority has always been the interest of the community than personal.

Udi said, “the issue here is that I am not going to rule myself. Like I said from the beginning, whatever the community agree, I was going to follow and since the community, the elders and stakeholders have said let it go this way I just have to follow. My advice to the new executive is that they should ensure they carry everybody along, there should be no sign of discrimination. For me, I will continue to support the community and continue to do the things I used to do for the community.”

Vanguard