Event manager docked for alleged theft of N.5m

A 35-year-old event manager, Olumide Olatunde, was on Monday arraigned at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s N500, 000.

The defendant, a resident of Olaosebikan Street in Ajegunle, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the defendant received the sum of N500, 000, being a proceed from the rental of Mimaya Event Centre, and diverted it for his personal use.

Unah said the defendant committed the offences on December 5 at 15 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja.

He said the defendant collected the N500,000 and failed to remit it to the owner of the event centre, Mr. John Okorocha.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 285(7) and 287(7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (revised) and punishable under the same.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. A. A. Fashola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case till January 22 for mention. (NAN)

(NAN)

