Euro 2020: Switzerland to host Germany in warm-up match

Germany will play a friendly in Switzerland next May as part of their build-up to the Euro 2020 finals, the German Football Association confirmed Monday.

The four-time World Cup winners have already lined up friendlies next year against Spain in Madrid on March 26 and Italy five days later in Nuremberg.

They will now face Switzerland in Basel on May 31 ahead of the European Championship, which starts on June 12.

The game against the Swiss will be part of Germany’s training camp in Seefeld, Austria, which begins May 26.

Germany open their Euro 2020 campaign against world champions France in Munich on June 16. They will meet reigning European champions Portugal in their second match, with their final Group F opponent still to be decided.

Switzerland has been drawn in Group A along with Turkey, Italy and Wales.

VANGUARD