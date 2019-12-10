EU partners ILO, to end human trafficking, child labour in Nigeria

A 4-day workshop starts today at Dover Hotel Lekki by the technical committee of Alliance 8.7 to draft and develop a communication strategy for Alliance 8.7 in Nigeria to eliminate human trafficking and child labour and forced labour in others to promote sustained economic growth and full and productive employment and decent work for all.

At the opening ceremony, the director, International Labour Organisation, ILO country director for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Liaison office for ECOWAS, Mr. Dennis Zulu said ending child labour, human trafficking, and forced labour will require integrated thinking, coordinated actions, effective policymaking and efficient use of resources.

Adding, he defined Alliance 8.7 as a Road Map and development of the communication strategy that would promote ownership and ensure the smooth running of the Alliance 8.7 and also foster significant and positive results in the fight against forced labour, child labour and human trafficking in Nigeria.

“Alliance 8.7 is an inclusive global partnership that provides coordination and platform for governments, workers and employers organisations, UN agencies, regional organisation, partners for development, private sector, civil society organisation, academia, experts, the media and other actors,” he added.

These actors came together to share information, best practices, lessons learned and demonstrate progress towards the achievement of SDG 8.7.

vanguard