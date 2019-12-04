Esther Ijewere wins social innovation award

By Esther Onyegbula

For her outstanding contribution in the empowerment of the female gender for self sustainable through the provision of capacity building platform to help women for the discovery and accomplishment of goal, both at the grassroots and social level, Esther Ijewere, founder of Rubies Ink Initiative for Women and Children and editor-in-chief of multiple award-winning blog Women of Rubies, has won the Social Innovation award at the recently-held Voice of Women Conference organized by Wfm.917,at the NAF Conference, Abuja on November 19th, 2019.

While she was unable to attend the epoch- making event, Esther was well represented by her sister, who gave an outstanding speech on her behalf, reflecting on Esther’s background and her determination to add value to humanity in every little way she can.

Reacting to the award, Esther took to her social media page to show her appreciation: “Thanks for recognizing my work and honoring me with this award Wfm91.7 as a Social Innovator at the Voice of Women Conference and awards today.

Thanks Toun Okewale , for counting me worthy. May God honour you sis. I’m grateful and I appreciate you for all you do to empower women and give us a voice.

Special thanks to my younger sister Oye, for receiving this on my behalf. Love you

Thanks to my wonderful Women of Rubies team for making it easy, big thanks to every woman who has given me the opportunity to showcase their work since 2015.

Vanguard