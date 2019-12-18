Establishment of China-Nigeria Technology Centre ‘II Boost STI – Onu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said that the establishment of China-Nigeria Technology Transfer Centre will go a long way in boosting Science, Technology and Innovation in the Country.

The minister said this when he received a delegation from China-Arab States Technology Centre (DASTIC) during the week in his office.

He described the decision to cite a technology centre in Nigeria by the body, is a welcome development that would enhance technology transfer to Nigeria.

With the selection of Raw Material Development Council (RMDC) as its partner, Onu said the partnership will further enhance research laboratory technology, skills development as well as data technology in the council and country at large.

”Raw Material Development Council (RMDC) is a very important agency under the supervision of the Ministry involved in coordination of all raw materials in Nigeria For the purpose of industrial development, and economic diversification.

”Raw Material Development Council (RMDC) has a very good management and is located in all the 36 states in the Federation,” he added.

Dr. Onu used the opportunity to invite the Chinese team to visit Nigeria once again on 13th March next year to witness the Science, Technology and Innovation Expo, adding that the Expo will attract researchers, innovators and inventors.

He assured the visiting team of support and cooperation for the mutual benefits of both countries.

Earlier, the leader of the visiting team, Li Kwo Feng said they are in Nigeria to collaborate with Raw Material and Development Council (RMDC) in the practical areas of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI)

He added that the centre has reached a very important agreement with Raw Material Development Council (RMDC) and would serve as its representative in Nigeria.

Vanguard

