Equity market sustains bearish trend as NSE Index down by 0.2%

By Peter Egwuatu

The equity market on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, today (Thursday) sustained the bearish trend this week.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index, ASI dropped by 0.2 per cent to close at 26,938.5 points, while the Year to Date, YTD declined further to -14.3 per cent.

The Market capitalisation, another stock market gauge declined by 0.2 per cent to close at N13.002trillion.

The equity market recorded a total value of N1.076 billion while the total volume traded stood at 112.9 million units.

