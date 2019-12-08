Enyimba 1 FC San Pedro 0: Martins Usule scores to secure crucial win

Substitute Martins Usule was the hero as Enyimba registered their first Confederation Cup win this year, edging FC San Pedro in Aba.

The two-time African champions made a poor start to the tournament after losing 2-0 to Hassania Agadir, thanks to first-half goals from Karim El Berkaoui and Malick Cisse.

However, they put their title aspiration back on track with a 1-0 victory over the Cote d’Ivoire Premier League team in Sunday’s Group D fixture.

With honours shared at half-time, coach Usman Abd’Allah threw Usule into the field for Samson Obi and the forward did not disappoint.

The goal brought the best out of San Pedro but they could not level the scores in the keenly contested encounter.

Victory for the Nigerians put them in second position pending the outcome of tonight’s showdown between Hassania and Algeria’s Paradou AC.

Enyimba travel to the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium, Blida for their next fixture against Paradou on December 29.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News