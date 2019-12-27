Enugu State signs year 2020 budget

Kindly Share This Story:

Enugu Stae governor, Rt. Hon. Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has on Friday, signed into law the Enugu State 2020 Appropriation Bill.

The appropriation bill of a total of ₦169,557,658,300:00 (One hundred and Sixty-nine billion, Five hundred and fifty-seven million, Six hundred and Fifty-eight thousand, three hundred Naira) only made up of a Capital Expenditure budget of ₦100,767,658,300.00 i.e. 59% of the total budget and Recurrent Expenditure of ₦ 68,790,000.000 (Sixty-eight billion, Seven hundred and Ninety million naira) only, being 41% of total budget, was passed by the Enugu State House of Assembly on the 24th of December, 2019.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, Commissioner for Information, opined that the budget which is a result of Constructive Stakeholder and Inter-governmental Engagement, is aimed at continued robust investment in infrastructural development, which includes the construction of 17 small scale industries with at least one in each Local Government of the State and the Completion/Reactivation of Legacy Projects including: the prestigious Presidential Hotel Enugu, the Enugu International Conference Centre, The Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Michael Okpara Square, construction of an ultra-modern 3000 capacity multi-purpose arena and the construction work at the ADADA Campus of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, in line with the Multi-campus Law as passed by the State House of Assembly.

The recurrent Expenditure of ₦ 68,790,000.000 aimed at ensuring smooth running of Government, its agencies and departments, also accommodated expected expenditure arising from the consequential adjustments on the new minimum wage.

His Excellency at the signing of the budget today in Government house Enugu, upon presentation of the appropriation bill by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi accompanied by Honourable members of the Enugu State House of Assembly and the Clerk of the House of Assembly with Her Excellency Barr Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, Deputy Governor and members of the State Executive Council in attendance, expressed profound gratitude to the Speaker and Honourable members of the House of Assembly for the commitment to duty and harmonious relationship with the Executive, which has resulted in the unprecedented peace and development being experienced in Enugu State today.

