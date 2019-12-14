Enugu LG poll: I’ll restore Nsukka’s lost glory – says Aspirant

By Chinedu Adonu

As Enugu State local government election draws near, one of the aspirants in Nsukka local government under the umbrella of People’s Democratic Party, Hon Amos Amadi has has vowed to restore the council area’s lost glory, if the he wins in the forthcoming polls.

Hon Amadi, who assured residents of his preparedness to restore the area to the path of peace, accountability and respect for human dignity, said that infrastructural development is one of his priority.

While revealing his intentions to run for the position to journalists yesterday in Enugu, Amadi said that those where the virtues which Nsukka was known for but has unfortunately lost due to bad leadership.

According to him, ”If I am given the chance, I will restore peace, sanctity and the good reputation that has left the local government. There has been a lot of atrocities coupled with no accountability and no regard for human dignity.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on every Nsukka citizen both home and abroad to join me in this glorious campaign. We are left with no option presently but to fight the political war to restore the sanity, dignity and above all the legacy that was laid by our fathers when Nsukka local government was created.

“Today, Nsukka LG has turned to a mockery because of lack of capacity and godly leadership. I have prepared myself to embark on this journey of restoration.

He said that the immediate past Nsukka LG boss is a good man, though, ”leadership is not all about being a good man but a gift from God. When you don’t have it, you can never manufacture it. Nsukka needs a leader that understands that nature of Nsukka local government to lead the people”.

