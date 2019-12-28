Enugu is the fastest developing state in Nigeria – Hon Ugwunze

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Nnadozie

Honorable Olisaemeka Ugwunze is one of the reputable young businessmen in the country and the Chief Executive Officer of Mescana group of companies with outreach in almost all the nooks and crannies of the country and beyond.

Few months ago, he ventured into politics courtesy of the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who made him the Mayor of Igbo-Eze North Local development Center. Luckily, he ploughed his wealth of business experiences into the management of the center and, according to him; he came out a success story. He narrated how he was able to achieve the enviable feat and ended up stating unequivocally that the governor of the state is God sent to his people.

Excerpts:

My era as Transition chairman

In three months while I was there as the transition chairman, we had only two allocations to work with. We were hoping to get the third one when our tenure expired owning to the fact that in between the time, PDP had their convention in Abuja and that shortened our stay because we were meant to be there for four months.

In between that time, as I speak to you, in the history of Igbo-Eze North LGA, there was nothing like restaurant. I vowed that this will not happen again and erected one called Stomach Solution.

Secondly, we have a dilapidated pavilion built before I was born and I came there to tell say this won’t happen. I engaged a contractor and gave him matching orders to complete the project before we leave office. Unfortunately, he was able to deliver 80 percent because we left office earlier than scheduled because of the convention I earlier talked about. I also built toilets and installed over head water tanks in the administrative blocks. These very important facilities have being absent in the center and I did not want to make mockery of myself. I needed to show a difference and I accomplished it just within three months. In fact, if I had just another month, I would have drilled water borehole there.

I did not wait for allocation before embarking on the job. I used my personal money to do the job hoping that as soon as we get allocation, I will recoup my money. That was why in my hand over note, I wrote that no kobo was paid to the contractor and somehow, issues were raised over this. We discussed and agreed on this issue but now it is unfortunate that it is being politicized. The contractor is there to explain everything to them. If anybody is saying that they paid the contractor, let the person show the document. Is it possible to give a contractor government money without backing it with documents?

HOW MUCH DID YOU INVEST

The building with those materials and other things cost about N35m and I added N15m as my personal money.

I am somebody who believes in making anyone around me happy. If I was too desperate, I would have gone to my governor and be pressurizing him. We have even dragged the matter to the chief of staff and the present leadership in the local government center was told to go and be paying N3m until he clears the money. However, after that, he never paid a kobo.

Security

In the area of security, I will thumb my chest and say that within that period I was in-charge, there were no killings attack s or other criminal acts that bedeviled the area in the past. I mingled with the high and low and they got to understand me. It paid off because we were able to get credible information and nip crimes in the bud.

Taming the cabals

My problem in the local government is that I never joined the normal thing they expected. I came in there, they saw me as a trader who is a fool and I acted like one. I never knew anything can exchange hands, because I was focused on making sure that I will not be seen as a contemporary. I needed to prove a point that a business man has come here and I bet you, we had people who had been there for two, three years and there was nothing to show that they passed there. I was only three months, two months allocations but in the next 80years to come, I have something for people to remember me for.

Second time around?

If given the opportunity to come back again as a mayor there, the first thing I will do is that, if you are following a leader, you should learn his style. The style of my amiable governor is inclusive governance.

The first thing I need to do is total reconciliation. I will reconcile and make those stakeholders who think I don’t know what the people are supposed to be doing understand that I knew I was to do this but because I had no time, I abandoned that and faced this. If I had not closed my eyes like that, I wouldn’t have achieved this which I am being remembered for today. I will play my game and I will do my work. I will not play to the gallery.

Governor Ugwuanyi’s magic wand

Have you forgotten the motto of Enugu state? That ENUGU STATE is in the hands of God and I tell you, if you lay the foundation of anything in the hand of God, you shall prosper. That man is the true son of the awesome God of David. He is really working for him, each time he mentions that name, he works miracle. All of us were amazed when he was coming in because the trench was empty. Many people are still wondering where and how he is getting the money to perform all theses feats he is recording in the state.

Another good thing about him is that I am begging God to give me this type of secret in Life. God gave it to him and made him a son, beloved one at that and he is using that judiciously. If he wants to make you a commissioner tomorrow, he can be dinning with you this night, you can crack jokes, play with him and you will not hear anything. By tomorrow, one hour to the time you will still not hear a word. At the appointed time, he would call and say he needs to see you at a particular place. I love him with passion that is why I take it personal whenever I see anybody criticizing him.

Local government autonomy

My prayers over that autonomy are for the entire governor never to make mistake in picking people who are not supposed to be there. This is because the most annoying pain is the one you inflicted on yourself. But if it came unexpectedly, you can endure it. Governors should know or direct who should handle the affairs of local government. The danger is that even some of these people know that they are not answerable to anybody; they will not only go gaga but crazy. We may not control them because money will get into their heads.

Rating development in Enugu state

Even a blind man will easily tell you that Enugu state is the fastest developing state presently in this nation if we must tell ourselves the truth. But, the problem we have at hand is that we have self- centered people who believe that if the governor is not refurbishing their bedrooms, they will say he is not working. The truth is that there has never been any progressive minded governors in the state like this man they call Gburugburu. I am praying fervently and begging God to give us another governor like him. He is completely God sent to the state. In spite of all his glaring achievements, some very insignificant people are busy planning evil against him but I know they will never succeed.

Advise to the people of Igbo-Eze North

They must endeavor to make the right choices anytime the need arises. They should continue to support Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi because he will never allow anybody to be humiliated, he loves God and God is with him.

Vanguard

