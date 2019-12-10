Enugu community leaders face contempt charge over town union election

By Dennis Agbo

Some leaders of Akama-Oghe Town Union in Ezeagu local government area of Enugu State are now at risk of being committed to prison for refusing to obey an order of Enugu State High court that restrained them from conducting election for a new leadership of the town union in June this year.

Justice V.C Ajogwu had on June 6th granted an order for interim injunction restraining the town union from conducting any election or constituting any new leadership in Akama-Oghe Town union pending the determination of various applications before the court.

However, some members of the community, Elias Obieze and Gilbert Ejeagha in a written application to the court, alleged that Celestine Ukwuani and Sylvanus Aboefi violated the injunction and conducted elections and gave certificates of return to some members of the community, hence committed contempt of court that required committal to prison.

When the matter came up for hearing, on Monday, the respondents were not in court and were not represented by any lawyer.

Counsel to the applicants, Alex Amujiogu, however, reminded that the court that the matter was for a contempt proceeding against the respondents that he further alleged disobeyed the court’s order.

“This court asked for an election not to hold, yet they went ahead and even issued certificates of return that were in the media. That is impunity and this is a court of law that should be obeyed. The respondents have been served Form 49 and one of them has filled counter-affidavit,” Amujiogu argued.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Ajogwu said that since the matter was for mentioning, the respondents have been mandated to appear in court to answer why they would not be committed to prison for violating her order.

The matter was adjourned to February 6 2020.

