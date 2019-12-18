Enugu CJ frees 14 inmates during jail delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Priscilla Emehelu, on Wednesday released 14 inmates unconditionally during the 2019 jail delivery at the Nigeria Correctional Service, Nsukka Custodian Centre.

Emehelu, who also granted bail to eight other inmates, urged them to reform themselves and refrain from crime and criminality.

She further admonished them to make good of the second chance given to them to be better and reformed individuals to themselves and society.

The chief judge said: “I encourage those released today and those released in the previous exercise to ensure they reformed themselves and stay away from all forms of criminality.

“See your release as second chance to be better and reformed individuals to yourselves and society.

“Today’s jail delivery is not for convicted inmates or inmates whose cases are pending in court but those detained above their jail term without trial.”

READ ALSO: Oyo sends 31 to 6 months imprisonment each for violating environmental law

She urged parents and relations of the freed inmates as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to come to the aid of inmates previously granted bail but could not meet their bail conditions.

She added: “I call on NGOs, parents, and relations to come forward to the Chief Judge’s Court in Enugu State High Court to perfect the bail conditions of these inmates.

“The objective of this exercise is to decongest correctional centres in the state as well as ensure justice.”

She commended the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Millitus Eze, for the sustained improvement in the prompt filing of information and proofs of evidence.

“I urge you and your able team to keep it up as well as improve on the successes,” Justice Ehemelu added. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: