Enenche to Nigerians: Don’t give up on your country

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche has urged Nigerians not to give up on the country despite its seeming backwardness.

Enenche, who spoke at the 2019 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday in Abuja, delivered a sermon titled: ‘Jesus in the Midst of the Storm’.

The clergyman, who noted that Nigeria used to be one of the greatest nations on earth, however, decried the country’s downward slip-on major development indices.

He said, “Nigeria’s backwardness is not a thing that started today. We were one of the greatest nations on earth. Nigerians are some of the most intelligent people worldwide. We were highly regarded everywhere in the world.

“But in the midst of all these, we are experiencing terrible backwardness and retrogression. There is a spell that consistently puts the nation backwards.”

Taking his text from Matt 8:23-24, the cleric also said apart from backwardness, Nigeria was under the plague of godlessness and wickedness.

He reiterated the need for Nigerians to be hopeful for better days and cautioned the people against talking down on the fortunes of the nation.

Speaking also, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, appealed to Nigerians to be thankful to God for keeping the nation together despite the troubles that came with the general elections.

Represented by Prof Bolaji Owonasonye, the VP said: “We have every reason to hope for God’s mercies. This year is an election year when doomsday preachers including self-fulfilling prophets predicted the worse and put terror in the hearts of citizens. But, we thank God something good still came out of ‘Nazareth’.”

In his remarks, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, noted that Nigeria was blessed with human and material resources.

He, however, urged Nigerians to have faith in God, work and pray for His bounty, saying “By prayers, Federal Government’s agrarian revolution, the incidences of Boko Haram; herders and farmers clashes will be contained by our gallant armed forces.”