Emomotimi Foundation gives 500 free JAMB forms to students in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

No fewer than 500 Students from the warri south west Local Government will benefit from the Hon. Guwor Emomotimi Foundation’s free JAMB form project/scholars programme. The students, drawn from the 10 different wards from warri south west Local Government Area will receive free JAMB UTME 2020 forms and scholarship grant to help them in their educational pursuit.

READ ALSO:

Emomotimi, Member representing Warri south west speaking during the orientation ceremony held on the 19th of December 2019 at his foundation office in Ekpan, implored the students to work hard as he shared his grass to grace story in a bid to encourage the students.

He mentioned that this is also in fulfilment of his campaign promise to promote equal access to education for the good people of Warri South West Local Government Area.

Emomotimi stressed on the fact that education is a ticket to a great future as he is a product of education and he believes that warri south west Local Government Area will be better when its youths are well educated.

The consulting partner for the project Mr. Zion Oshiobugie, a renowned educationist and social Eduprenuer took the students through the JAMB UTME process, from start to finish and stressed the importance of getting their National identification number to enable for a smooth UTME registration process.

The beneficiaries in their response thanked Hon. Guwor Emomotimi for the kind gesture via his foundation and prayed for God’s continued blessing upon him.

In attendance was Hon. Authur Akpordubakaye. Vice Chairman Warri south west Local Government Area and other notable Leaders and Councillors of Warri South West.

Kindly Share This Story: