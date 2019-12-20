Emir Sanusi beats ultimatum, accepts request to head Council Chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has accepted to head the Kano Council of Chiefs after an ultimatum issued him by the state government with threats of possible dethronement.

The Emir of Kano, in a letter to the office of the Secretary to the state government, called the attention of the Permanent Secretary on Special Duties to inform the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, that he has accepted the appointment as Chairman, Kano state Council of Chiefs, the action of which shows his acceptance of the four newly appointed Emirs as well as the new Kano Emirate Laws that confers the state governor with powers to dethrone an Emir or relegate him to lower office.

In a letter dated 19th December 2019 and signed by the Acting Secretary, Kano Emirate Council, Abba Yusuf, it is stated, “Kindly inform his Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano, had not rejected his appointment as Chairman Kano State Council of Chiefs, His Highness accepted the appointment.”

He further requested for directives from the state governor for the appointment of staff of the Council, provision of accommodation for the Council Secretariat and other necessary logistics.

“His Highness requested for further directives of his Excellency, the Governor for clarity These directives may include, appointment of the members of the Council, appointment of staff of the Council, provision of accommodation for the Council Secretariat and other logistics, to make the Council operational” the letters read.

The letter further stated that the the request be “graciously” conveyed to the state governor with renewed assurances of highest esteem and regards of Emir Sanusi.

This is in response to an earlier letter from the office of the Secretary to the state government appointing him as the Chairman of the newly founded Council of Chiefs to which Emir Sanusi had delayed response as whether he accepted the appointment or not. This action led to the issuing of another letter calling his attention asking him to respond within two days or face the consequences.

The letter also dated 19th December 2019 and signed by Musa Bichi, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties on behalf of the Secretary to the state government reads in part: “Accordingly and by this letter, his Excellency the Governor of Kano is requesting His Highness the Emir of Kano (Sarkin Kano) to indicate his ACCEPTANCE or OTHERWISE of his appointment as the CHAIRMAN of the Kano State Council of Chiefs as conveyed vide letter No. SSG/REPA/S/A/86/T and dated 9th December 2019. The acceptance or otherwise should reach his Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano state within two days of the receipt of this letter.”

“As you await further directives of his Excellency the Executive Governor on the matter, it is important to accept the appointment or otherwise” the letter reads further.

