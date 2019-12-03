Emefiele emerges AljazirahNigeria Man of the Year

As Tinubu, Buratai, Bagudu, others make list of awardees

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emiefele, on Monday emerged AljazirahNigeria ‘Man of the Year’ 2019 through an independent poll.

This was made known by the Chairman of the Award Committee, AljazirahNigeria, Abdulgafar Yousef Badawi, who explained that the committee had a critical assessment of awardees based on their activities as nominated by an independent poll.

According to Badawi the company deemed it necessary to recognize and commend outstanding Nigerians, government agencies, and corporate organizations for their positive impact on national development.

He said: “From the Man of the Year, to the Democratic Icon of the Year, to the Symbol of National Security, to the Young Person of the Year, and all the brands and companies and individuals, our Award Committee painstakingly looked at activities by awardees nominated by an independent poll, before we came up with the winners.”

READ ALSO: Emefiele reveals Nigerian Fintechs attracted N400m investment in 2019

“It is pertinent for us as a media house that is an ombudsman to society to commend those Nigerians and organisations that have done exceptionally well in their endeavours, so as to encourage others to aspire to greatness knowing that their efforts do not go unnoticed.

“As a media house, we are not only about writing about the ills of society, but we also let the world know those who do well. We decided to go round each of the geo-political zones because in each of the six zones, there are governors and legislators who have written their names in gold.

He also added that, “For most of them, there was no prior interaction with the committee, because we do not want to be influenced by anybody, so our readers will see that all the awardees were deserving of the awards.”

Others that made the list of awardees include Former Governor of Lagos State, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with Democratic Icon Award; Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Burutai, with Symbol of National Security; and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, with Governor of the Year in North-West region.

Other Governors of the year include Ifeanyi Okowa; Willie Obiano; Rotimi Akeredolu; Darius Ishaku; and Simon Lalong.

Legislators of the Year from each geo-political zone include Sen Magatakarda Wamakko, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Sen. Matthew Urhoghide, and Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Hon. Beni Lar, and Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Hon Ajilesoro Taofeek Abimbola, and clerk to the National Assembly, Muhammed Ataba Sani Omolori.

Others were agencies and corporate organizations, National Deposit Insurance Commission, NDIC, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TetFund; BUA Group, and Zenith Bank.

vanguard