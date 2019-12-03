Vanguard Logo

Electrocution: Injured Ikoyi prison inmates discharged from hospital

Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Seven inmates of the Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre who were electrocuted in their cell on Monday have been treated, discharged and returned to custody.

The particular cell where the disaster occurred has a capacity for 35 but 140 inmates were locked up at the time of the incident, a development which led to the death of five inmates due to stampede.

The Spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service,  Francis Enobore confirmed the development in a telephone chat with our correspondent on Tuesday evening.

“The update is that the seven inmates who were injured and hospitalized have been successfully treated, discharged and returned to custody,” he told our correspondent.

He had said in a statement Monday evening that the centre which was built in 1955 has a capacity for only 800 inmates.

“As at the time of the incident, the  Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre constructed in 1955 for 800 inmates, had a population of 3,113 with 2,680 as awaiting trial persons,” Enobore. added.

 

