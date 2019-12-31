Electricity: We’re not disconnecting South-East prepaid users — EEDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has stated that it has not disconnected South-East prepaid meter users.

This is coming against the backdrop of recent report published in some news platforms purporting that the distribution company was making moves to disconnect South-East prepaid meter users.

However, reacting to the development, the Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, stated that the development does not apply to customers on the Smart Prepaid meter platform, but the few customers using a particular brand of meter that the company can no longer provide support for, most of which are already obsolete.

“The affected customers were informed earlier of the development through a letter to them, and were encouraged to take advantage of the ongoing Meter Asset Provider (MAP) metering scheme to get their meters replaced, as the ones they are using are obsolete and no longer compatible with the existing operating technology.

“The company can no longer provide technical support for these affected meters.

“it is important to state that customers on smart prepaid meters are not affected by this; the few customers affected have been communicated already,” Ezeh stated.

He further noted that arrangement is in place to reimburse all those affected customers that still have energy units (credit) on their meters with the same value.

“As an ICT driven organisation that is committed to delivering customer satisfaction, we invest in upgrading our infrastructure, and always carry our customers along as we do this.

“In this case, we have informed those customers affected and expect them to understand that the whole effort is towards satisfying them,” he added.

Vanguard

