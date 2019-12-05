Breaking News
Translate

El Zakzaky transferred to Kaduna correctional centre

On 5:16 pmIn Metroby
El-Zakzaky, India
Shiekh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and wife

Ben Agande – Kaduna

The detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaky was this evening transferred to Kaduna correctional centre from the custody of the Department of state services where he had been held for several months.

His transfer followed an order by the Kaduna State high court Judge, Gideon Kudafa ordering that he and his wife be transferred to Kaduna prison.

El Zakzaky and his wife appeared before the judge Thursday almost five months after he came back from India where he had sought medical attention.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!