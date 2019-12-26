Ekiti upgrades sixteen traditional rulers grant five autonomy

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Fayemi inaugurates new Council Chairmen, Commissioners

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-Ekiti State Government on Thursday approved the promotion of sixteen traditional rulers while five new communities were granted autonomous status.

The decision followed the consideration of the White Paper on the Justice J.K.B. Aladejana Chieftaincy Review Commission by the Executive Council during its meeting held on Thursday, 19th December 2019.

The Council approved the upgrade of 11 traditional rulers to Grade A, and five others to Grade B. It also approved the autonomous status granted to five communities.

The newly upgraded Grade A chieftaincies are: Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Eleda of Eda Oniyo Ekiti, Onisin of Isinbode Ekiti, Apalufin of Aisegba Ekiti, Olosan of Osan Ekiti and Onigogo of Igogo Ekiti

Others are Olupoti of Ipoti Ekiti, Oluloro of Iloro Ekiti, Alasa of Ilasa Ekiti, Onimesi of Imesi Ekiti and Olusin of Usin Ekiti

Those upgraded Grade B chieftaincies are: Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Obanikosun of Ikosu Ekiti, Alafon of Ilafon Ekiti, Onikogosi of Ikogosi Ekiti and Olupole of Ipole Ekiti

The five communities granted autonomous status are: Ijowa (Alajowa of Ijowa Ekiti on Grade C), Isaya (Asaya of Isaya Ekiti on Grade C), Ahan Ayegunle ( Alahan of Ahan Ayegunle Ekiti on Grade C), Owatedo (Oloja Owa of Owatedo Ekiti on Grade C) and Iro Ayeteju (Owa Ateju of Iro Ayeteju Ekiti on Grade C)

The Council, however, noted that the exercise is ongoing, and further announcements will be made in due course.

…Fayemi inaugurates new Council Chairmen, Commissioners

Governor Kayode Fayemi, will on Tuesday, 31st December inaugurate the newly elected chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of the 16 local government councils.

Also to be sworn in are two Commissioner-designate, recently confirmed by the State House of Assembly- Prof Rasak Ojo Bakare and Mr Owolabi Ayoola Benedict.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the swearing-in ceremony will hold at the Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti.

Governor Fayemi, had earlier tasked the new council helmsmen, who were elected during the December 7, 2019 election across the state, to brace up for the task of repositioning their respective local government, adding that the administration had zero tolerance for corruption and mediocrity.

