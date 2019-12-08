Breaking News
Ekiti poll: Fayemi tasks police on killing

Governor Kayode Fayemi

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has directed the police to fish out the killers of one Dotun Kosedake who was shot during Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The governor gave the directive in a statement issued on Sunday night in Ado-Ekiti by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode.

He, however, expressed satisfaction at the general conduct of the election.

He congratulated all APC members that were newly elected Chairmen and Councillors of the 16 local government councils.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that this followed official announcement of the results of Saturday’s council election by the State Independent Electoral Commission which the ruling APC won.

” While the election was largely peaceful, the incident in Ikere was, however, a sour point.

” We commiserate with the family of the deceased, even as I have directed the police in the state to investigate what actually transpired and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

He lauded the professionalism of the EKSIEC officials under the leadership of Justice Jide Aladejana, saying that the hitch-free nature of the election was a reflection of their professional conduct.

Fayemi said he was particularly impressed the election held under a peaceful atmosphere as voters and SIEC officials conducted themselves in orderly manner.

While congratulating the newly elected council chiefs, the governor urged them to see their election as a call to service, adding that they could not afford to disappoint those who voted for them.

He reminded them of his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption and mediocrity, adding that it was no longer business as usual in the councils.

“I congratulate the good people of Ekiti State, for demonstrating their peaceful nature and love for democracy during Saturday’s council poll

” The professionalism of SIEC under the leadership of Justice Jide Aladejana is also commendable

“I also congratulate and welcome onboard all our newly elected chairmen and councillors

” I urge them to see their election as a call to serve and should do their best not to disappoint the people that voted for them.

“ They should be guided by the fact that our administration has zero-tolerance for corruption and it is certainly not going to be business as usual in our councils this time around

Vanguard Nigeria News

