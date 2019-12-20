EKI OBAS’ CHAIRMANSHIP TUSSLE: Will claimants Sheath sword?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ekiti

It is no longer news that the appointment of Oba Adebanji Alabi, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti as the chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers by Governor Kayode Fayemi generated controversy in Ekiti, especially among monarchs in the state.

The position became vacant following the expiration of the tenure of the Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, on July 31.

Trouble started when the 16 most prominent traditional rulers, otherwise called ‘pelupelu’, including Fayemi’s home town monarch, the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, petitioned Fayemi over Oba Alabi’s appointment. The rift factionalised the council. Some other monarchs accused the 16 monarchs of monopolising the exalted position.

Many have argued that Fayemi took the action to spite majority of the obas, who pitched their tent with former Governor Ayo Fayose’s anointed candidate, Prof. Olusola, against Fayemi during the 2018 governorship election.

The chairmanship tussle has snowballed into a legal battle as the “pelupelu” obas approached an Ado Ekiti High Court to challenge the governor.

In a suit filed, they sought for the nullification of Oba Alabi’s appointment, claiming that Fayemi contravened the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law, which stipulated that the chairman can only be appointed among Alademerindinlogun/pelupelu Obas.

They described the action taken by the governor to appoint someone outside the league of 17 to occupy the prestigious seat as a flagrant disregard for the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law.

The Pelupelu started in 1886 after the end of Kiriji war between Ibadan and Ekiti. It came into existence with 16 obas, including the Deji of Akure and the Owa Olobo of Obo Ayegunle Ekiti.

The decision of Akure to secede from Ekiti to form Akure kingdom through Ajapada and the ceding of Obo Ajegunle to Kwara brought about an adjustment in the pelupelu composition. The Elemure of Emure Ekiti, Attah of Ayede and Olomuo of Omuo-Ekiti were screened by the Obas then and absolved as Pelupelu.

The 17 Pelupelu are: the Ajero of Ijero, Alara of Aramoko, Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Ogoga of Ikere, Olomuo of Omuo, Attah of Ayede, Onitaji of Itaji, Oloye of Oye, Arinjale of Ise, Ologotun of Ogotun, Elemure of Emure, Alaaye of Efon, Owa Ooye of Okemesi, Olojudo of Ido Faboro, Onisan of Isan Ekiti, and Elekole of Ikole.

Joined in the suit with registration number HAD/76/2019 are: Fayemi (1st defendant), the Attorney-General of Ekiti State, Wale Fapohunda (2nd) and Oba Adebanji Alabi(3rd).

An originating summon filed by Dr. B.A.M. Ajibade((SAN) on August 7, 2019 and deposed to by Ajero of Ajero, Oba Joseph Adewole, on behalf of the other 15 Obas, sought an interlocutory injunction restraining Fayemi from swearing in Alawe as the chairman of the council.

The 16 rulers argued that the promotion of Alawe, Olosi, Olojudo (Ido Ile), Arajaka and Oluyin to the Pelupelu rank by government was an erosion of tradition.

They averred: “We reject the appointment of Alawe because he was not one of the Oba Alademeridinlogun stated in the extant laws.

“Similarly, the so-called political promotion or elevation of Alawe to Pelupelu obaship does not derogate in anyway whatsoever from the established tradition which had been statutorily established in the law that has already been cited.

“It was for this obvious reasons that the court struck out a case by four obas namely; Alawe of Ilawe, Olosi of Osi Ekiti, Arajaka of Igbara Odo Ekiti and Olojudo of Ido-ile. They approached the court for recognition as Pelupelu Obas.

“Later, in spite of the fact that the court struck out the case, Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti was promoted. All the five appointments were done in violation of our tradition and existing law.”

At the resume hearing of the case last week, Court advised parties to the suit over the tussle on the chairmanship position of the state council of traditional rulers to resolve all issues in the overall interest of peace in the state.

Counsel to the aggrieved monarchs called ‘Alademerindologun’ (Pelupelu) , Mr. Owoseni Ajayi said discussions from stakeholders have been opened with his clients towards an amicable resolutions to the impasse.

The monarchs who were in court include; the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti,Oba Rufus Adejugbe ; Alaaye of Efon, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare ; Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu ; Ologotun of Ogotun, Oba Samuel Oyebade; Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju ; Elemure of Emure, Oba Emmanuel Ogunleye; Ajero of Ijero , Oba Joseph Adebayo; Olomuo of Omuo, Oba Noah Omonigbehin and the Olujido of Ido, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro.

Owoseni said the aggrieved monarchs were interested in sustaining the current peace in the state, however opposed to the proposal by the state government for the claimants to withdraw the suit.

“Alternative Peaceful Resolution can go on without the cased being withdrawn. We are ready for peaceful resolution subject to the commitment of the state government on this matter.

“Their proposal for us to discontinue this case shows they are not interested in the peaceful resolution of this issue,” he said.

On his part counsel to the government and Attorney General of the State, Mr. Wale Fapohunda called for the withdrawal of suit by the aggrieved monarchs to show their commitment to peaceful resolution.

According to Fapohunda: “ This move will send an unequivocal message to everyone that our fathers are indeed interested in peace, progress and security of this state.”

Counsel to Oba Alabi, Olubunmi Olugbade revealed that his client was not opposed to the resolution of the impasse, noting,” I am aware that the claimants are reaching out to our client towards resolving this issue.”

The presiding judge, Justice M. O Abodunde while giving her ruling agreed that parties have the right to adopt the alternative dispute resolution on the suit in the interest of Ekiti state, and advised them to resolve the issue and return to the court with their decisions.

She adjourned the case till January 21,2020 for final update from the parties on the resolution of the issue.

As stakeholders await the resolutions of parties over the tussle on the next adjournment date, it is hoped by many that the controversy will be laid to rest in the interest of peace and development of the state.



