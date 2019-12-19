Breaking News
EKEDC CEO conferred fellow Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineer

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)

By Prince Okafor

Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi has been conferred fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineer, (NIMECH).

The fellowship was conferred to Fadeyibi and others, during the Flag off ceremony of Forging Africa’s Future Mechanical Engineers, (FAFME), for their contributions to the growth and development of the profession in the country along with their support for the institution.

NIMECHE is a division of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) which earlier in the year conferred on Fadeyibi with a fellowship. “This is an added feather to his impressive array of memberships in distinguished institutions which include; Fellow Institute of Credit Administrators (FICA), Institute of Directors (IoD), Council For Regulations of Engineers (COREN) and American Society of Mechanical Engineers”, said Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications, Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

Engr. Fadeyibi is the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), a leading electricity distribution company in Nigeria. The company has recorded tremendous success and improvements under his stewardship with promises of more to come in future.

Idemudia further said “under Fadeyibi, customers come first and there’s been a marked improvement in our response time to faults, reductions in energy theft, the overall supply has improved.

We have also embarked on serious investment in technology to improve our services to our customers which saw us procuring an underground fault locator and some mobile transformers all geared towards better service delivery to our customers”.

