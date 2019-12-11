EFCC re-arraigns ex-Lagos speaker, aide for money laundering

A former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji was on Wednesday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N338.8 million.

A statement issued by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the ex-speaker was arraigned alongside his former aide, Oyebode Alade, at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos and presided over by Justice Mohammad Liman.

He said: “The defendants were first arraigned on March 1, 2012, before Justice Okechukwu Okeke on a 20-count charge of funds misappropriation and money laundering, to which they pleaded not guilty.

“The defendants were subsequently re-arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Buba, following a re-assignment of the case.

“Justice Buba, on September 26, 2014, discharged the defendants of the charges, after upholding their no-case submission.

“Dissatisfied with the ruling, the EFCC filed a notice of appeal at the Appeal Court, Lagos Division, on September 30, 2014, challenging the decision of the trial court.

“In its appeal, the Commission submitted that the trial Judge erred in law when he held that the counts were incompetent because they were filed under Section 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004, which was repealed by an Act of 2011.

“The Commission also argued that the lower court erred in law when it held that the provisions of Section 1 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004 and 2011, only applied to natural persons and corporate bodies other than the government.

“The Commission further submitted that the trial judge erred in law by holding that the testimonies of prosecution witnesses supported the innocence of the defendants.

“The Appellate Court, in its judgement sometime in November 2016, upheld the appeal and ordered a re-trial of the case before another judge.

