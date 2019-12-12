Breaking News
EFCC quizzes Sokoto NULGE President, others for fraud

The Sokoto zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commenced an investigation into alleged fraud in the Sokoto Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE).

Two persons,  Shehu Halliru Dange, President, and Abubakar Muhammad Dogondaji, Director Monitoring and Inspection, Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Sokoto State have been quizzed for their alleged roles in some questionable disbursements from the account of the Union.

Preliminary investigation reveals that N45, 751,076 was withdrawn by the State NULGE President in the name of Imprest, Security, Special prayers and other allowances.

The President and his Secretary also withdrew N7,500,000.00 cash every month and handover to Abubakar Muhammad Dogondaji, the Director Monitoring and Inspection, Ministry for Local Government and Community Development, Sokoto, totalling N147, 700,000.00.

Dogondaji, when confronted with the evidence, could not give satisfactory explanation on the monies he has been collecting from NULGE Secretariat, Sokoto.

The investigation continues.

