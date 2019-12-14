EFCC marks Sun Newspaper, Slok for forfeiture to FG

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday marked properties belonging to the convicted former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu for possible forfeiture to the Federal Government.

A statement issued by the Commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the move was to ensure that the properties were not dissipated after Justice Muhammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, had directed that Slok Nigeria Limited owned by the ex-governor be wound up and all its assets forfeited to the federal government.

The properties marked by the anti-graft agency for forfeiture to the government, according to Uwujaren, include Slok Nigeria Limited and The Sun Newspaper.

The judge had in his December 5 ruling on the fraud and money laundering trial involving Kalu, one of his former commissioners, Jonas Udeogo and Slok Nigeria Limited, directed the company to be wound up and its assets forfeited to the government.

He also sentenced Kalu to 12 years jail term and Udeogo to 10 years after convicting them on the corruption charges.

Vanguard