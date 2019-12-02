EFCC busts cybercrime school in Akwa Ibom

Soni Daniel – Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 23 Internet fraud suspects at a building which is being used as training outpost for potential cyber criminals on Essien Essien Street, Ikot Ibiok Village, Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects are: Uzoma Chibuike; Bob Okwondu; Stanhope Wise; Kingsley Maxwell; Otuokpani Chukwuma; Onyedikachi Ogwuegbu; Ocheowoni Odey Ogbudu; Franklin Ukoh; Emmanuel Odinkaru and Okpani Daniel Maduabuchi. Others are Onyekachi F. N. Akwukwaegbu; Obinna Kalu; Emmanuel Chima; Mbutidem Godwin Daniel; Darlington Rowland Victor; Chibuike Ogu; Elijah Samuel; Chibuozo Prince; Ogbonna Kelvin; Michael Rufus; Peter Jerry and Nwakwuoke Kingsley.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, said that suspects between the ages of 19 and 35 years had confessed that they were undergoing training in various aspects of cyber criminality such as; Love Scam, Online Trading Scam, Identity theft, etc.

Wilson said that during questioning, the suspects narrated how they were recruited into the ‘Academy’ to be trained in cybercrimes.

According to them, while on training, they all carried out various functions such as Cooks, Duty master, ICT manager, etc, in the regimented premises to ensure a smooth running of the Academy.

The EFCC said that numerous items were recovered from the suspects at the time of arrest on Thursday, November 28 2019.

The items are 25 HP laptops, 5 Dell laptops, 1Lenovo laptop, 1 Toshiba laptop, 1 Asus laptop, 1 Acer laptop and accessories.

Also recovered from them are; 13 Android phones of different models, 6 small phones, 1 MTN 4G Wi-Fi, 2 universal modems and 1 First Bank of Nigeria ATM card.

The owners of the ‘Academy’ are still at large.

“At the conclusion of the ongoing investigation, the culprits would be charged to court,” the commission said.

