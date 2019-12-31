EFCC arrests Shehu Sani for alleged extortion, name dropping

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel – Northern Region Editor

A former Senator from the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged extortion and name dropping.

The vociferous former lawmaker was reportedly arrested on Tuesday afternoon by EFCC operatives and taken to the Commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, where he would be detained until he is granted bail.

A source in EFCC told Vanguard that Sani was arrested for using the name of the Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to collect various sums of money from unsuspecting members of the public on the grounds that he was close to Magu and could help them to escape the agency’s scrutiny and punishments for economic and financial infractions.

In one of the cases, Sani is accused of collecting $10,000 from a popular car dealer in the country with the assurance that he would help persuade the agency from beaming its searchlight on the company’s activities.

But while the EFCC did not initially want to move against the former lawmaker, his refusal to honour its numerous invitations or pick their calls for an interview, reportedly angered the Commission, which on Tuesday stormed his home and took him away for interrogation.

“The former Senator is with us as we speak and he is going to be with us even up to the New Year and we hope to grill him on various issues of interest to us, “an official of the anti-graft agency said on Tuesday.

Asked to disclose the exact amount allegedly taken from victims by the former lawmaker, the source said the figure would be made public after the interrogation by EFCC operatives.

