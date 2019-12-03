By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi zonal office, on Tuesday arraigned the former Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, FUAM, Prof. Emmanuel Kucha on a four count charge of conspiracy, misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office and gratification.

The former Vice Chancellor was arraigned before a Makurdi Federal High Court presided over by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon.

Part of the charges preferred against him read, “that you Emmanuel Kucha whilst serving as the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, between 2012 and 2017 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court did accept the total sum of N70,327,197 (Seventy Million, Three Hundred and Twenty Seven Thousand, One Hundred and Ninety Seven Naira) through several payments into your Guaranty Trust Bank Account No: 0124395144 as a bride for performing your official act and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under section 18(d) of the same Act.”

The former Vice Chancellor however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecution counsel, Yakubu Tarfa, prayed for a date to open his case even as he confirmed to court that he received the bail application of the defendant.

The defence counsel, Timothy Dim who moved his bail application urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

He also urged the court to remand the defendant in the EFCC custody pending the perfection of his bail condition which was granted by the court.

Ruling, Justice Olajuwon granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N10million with one surety in like sum adding that the surety must be public servant with the federal or Benue State government on grade level 17 and must submit two recent passport photographs to the court.

Justice Olajuwon adjourned hearing to January 5, 2020 for commencement of trial while the defendant was remanded in EFCC custody pending the perfection of his bail condition.

