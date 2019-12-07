Edo govt renames Textile Mill Road as Eribo Way

The Edo State Government has renamed Textile Mill Road as Eribo Way, in honour of Late Pa Egiebor and Late Madam Omosede Eribo.

Governor Godwin Obaseki declared this at the funeral service held in honour of Late Madam Eribo at her residence, in Benin City, Edo State.

He extolled the entrepreneurial qualities of the late Eribos, noting that the Edo Textile Mill Ltd established by the husband of the deceased was located along Textile Mill Road.

He said “Late Madam Eribo lived a life of prominence as a result of her birth, marriage, hard work and entrepreneurial traits. She raised prominent children. For me, I have lost a friend.”

“Edo State Government has decided to rename Textile Mill Road as Eribo Way because the Eribos started the Textile Mill along this road.

Late Madam Omosede Eribo was born March 10th, 1928 to Late Pa Abuokhae Odobo and attended Eweka Memorial School for her Standard Six. She was survived by eight children, including Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin, Chief Judge of Edo State.

