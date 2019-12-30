Edo commissioner arrested for money laundering in France

Kindly Share This Story:

Controversy has surrounded the status of an Edo State commissioner who was reportedly arrested for alleged money laundering by the International Police (INTERPOL) in France.

The commissioner in question was arrested last month for being in possession of $2million and had been questioned by INTERPOL operatives in the European country.

However, the state government had said the alleged arrest of the commissioner has nothing to do with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

There were claims the commissioner was arrested for a crime he committed in 2012.

A top government official in Edo had told journalists the state government was aware of the commissioner’s predicament, saying he was arrested for a crime he committed before his appointment into the state executive council by Governor Obaseki.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: