Edo APC Crisis: We will continue to pursue peace says Obaseki

The governor who gave the assurance weekend in Benin, was said this responding to the call by the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Benin Archdiocese, Most Rev Dr. Augustine Akubeze, who in a homily, urged the governor to settle grievances with his predecessor and National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
“These are some of the challenges we face. But we will continue to pray and seek peace,” he said.
Obaseki implored the church to appeal to the members of the Edo State House of Assembly who were yet to resume their duties to do so.
Earlier in his homily, Archbishop Augustine Akubeze urged for an end to the political crises rocking the Edo State chapter of the APC, adding that the crisis does not benefit political leaders and the masses.
He appealed to Governor Obaseki and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to bring down the walls of divisions and work together for the people of the state, saying, “Let there be an end to the fractions and suspension of leaders in the APC. Few selfish people benefit from conflicts. Overheating of the political space have to stop.”
He also urged Christians to continue with their righteous deeds and renounce all forms of evil.