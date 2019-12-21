Edo APC carpets calls for Oshiomhole’s resignation, threatens to expel Ojezua

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has carpeted the recent call by Barr Anselm Ojezua who is challenging his purported removal as chairman of the party in the state that the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole should resign his position because of allegation that he was not running the party well.

A statement on Saturday by the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Chris Azebamwan said Ojezua has been duly removed as chairman of the party and can no longer claim to be speaking for the party.

He accused Ojezua of attempting to form a parallel exco in the state an offence he said is punishable by expulsion.

Azebamwan said the APC was surprised that the same due process of a vote f no-confidence that was used to remove members of the executive committee I the past with him as chairman was the same process through which he was removed.

He said; “It is actually ironical that the same Anselm Ojezua who presided over meetings at which leaders like Mr Gentleman Amegor, Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo, Comrade Godwin Erahon. All three gentlemen were removed via the same instrument of a vote of no confidence by their colleagues and peers. The question is why can’t Ojezua take the same pill which he so joyfully gave others to swallow.

“The answer to the above question lies at the very heart of Ojezua’s selfish determination to factionalise a party which he had the very rare privilege of leading”

But when contacted yesterday, Ojezua insisted he remains the chairman of the APC in the state and that and that the Col David Imuse who is recognised by the national leadership of the party as the acting chairman of the party in the state does not exist.

