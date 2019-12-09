Breaking News
Translate

Edo 2020: Obaseki deserves re-election — Apostle Suleiman

On 7:52 amIn Newsby
Edo 2020: Obaseki deserves re-election — Apostle Suleiman
General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Int., Apostle Johnson Suleiman addressing journalists in Auchi, Estako West Local Government Area of the state after the Annual Thanksgiving Service of the Church.

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Int., Apostle Johnson Suleiman has declared support for the re-election of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who he said, deserved a second term on account of his exceptional performance in major sectors of the state.

He said this while addressing journalists in Auchi, Estako West Local Government Area of the state after the Annual Thanksgiving Service of the Church.

READ ALSO: Obaseki mourns death of Reinhard Bonnke, celebrates his impactful life

He noted that the governor has done well and deserved reelection while commending the developmental strides being recorded across the state.

He said, “We have a governor who goes far to bring investors and makes sure they invest in the state.

“The education system is solid, pensioners are happy, and everything is fine. As we get into Edo 2020, we are believing God that there is going to be peace. The governor will come back and we believe God will help us.”

He said the governor has brought peace and sanity to the state, noting, “We can see every aspect of government is getting needed attention. The governor has done well in areas of education, agriculture and infrastructural development. It is not about starting the project but about excellence.”

READ ALSO: Gov. Obaseki signs N179.2bn Appropriation Bill for Edo

Speaking during the thanksgiving service, Governor Godwin Obaseki urged for more prayers for the state and country.

The governor reiterated that he would continue to sue for peace in the state but not to the detriment of the welfare of the people, stressing,, “If we have to fight to make Edo better, I will do so, If we have to fight to put food  on the table of the poor, we will do so.”

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!