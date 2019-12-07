ECOWAS Presidents to meet on single currency regime Dec. 21

Presidents of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are to meet on December 21 in Abuja to consider recommendations on the proposed single currency regime for the sub-regiom

Nigeria Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja at the end of the meeting of Ministerial Committee of Ministers of Finances and Governors of Cenral Banks of ECOWAS on single currency

Ahmed who is the Chairperson of the committee told newsmen that the report and recommendations from the two-day meeting would be submitted to presidents of member states for consideration.

“We have ended the meeting, the report is ready for submission to our presidents who will be meeting in Abuja here on December 21.