ECOWAS Ministers meeting deliberates of counter terrorism efforts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The 83rd Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers holding in Abuja, Nigeria is deliberating on how to finance counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

Mr Kalla Ankouroa, Chairman of the Council and Niger Republic’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Cooperation, African Integration and Nigeriens abroad made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of the Ministerial Session.

Ankouroa said that the Council of Ministers would be considering the financing of the action plan for counter terrorism in line with the decisions of the extra ordinary summit of Heads of States.

According to him, dealing with the new threats insecurity due to terrorism affecting so many Member States was a matter of urgency which requires the commitments of Members States.

Ankouroa said that considering the importance, deliberations on the security situation of the sub-region was up for discussion during the Mediation and Security Council meeting on Dec. 16 which adopted the Plan of Action.

He said that following the consideration of various items on the agenda the reports from the Council would be submitted to the Heads of States and Governments with appropriate recommendations.

He said that the Council of Ministers meetings also seeks to brainstorm on the, political, economic, humanitarian crises, climate change and social development challenges confronting the sub-region with a bid to proffering solutions

“Today, we brainstorm of the state of our community and consider ways of advancing the regional agenda of our region and come up with appropriate responses to the various challenges facing us today.

“In addition to the recurring issues of economic and social development of our people and the issues of enhancing democracy, as you know, we have to deal with new threats affecting our regions.

“Such as the issues of security due to terrorism, and the effect of climate change on our systems of production and the humanitarian crises.

“That is why I welcome your effective presence of this council to put our heads together constructively and productively in furtherance to the commitments of members.

“And the personal determination of each one of you in this lofty exercise of building regional integration.

“At this 83rd ordinary session, we are going to be considering the financing of the action plan for counter terrorism in line with the decisions of the extra ordinary summit.

“It is an important issue for our deliberations which was already considered yesterday in the Mediation and Security Council which adopted the Plan of Action.

“Following the consideration of various items on our agenda our reports would be submitted to the Heads of States and Governments with appropriate recommendations”, Ankouroa said.

Ankouroa encouraged Member States on committed efforts to improve the efficiency of all the institutions in other to achieve the fundamental objectives of the process of integration.

Also speaking, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said that the end of the year Statutory ECOWAS Council of Ministers serves as a platform where thematic issues of the community are deliberated upon.

Dada said that experts have met and deliberated on most of the items in the agenda, especially the 2020 budget of the Community.

“We therefore have the onerous task considering the work, it is expected of the honorable delegates to make fruitful contributions to issues raised before the meeting.

“In other to provide for our Principals useful information that will guide their decision, especially as ECOWAS is moving from ECOWAS of Community to ECOWAS of the people.

In his remarks, Mr Jean-Claude Brou, President, ECOWAS Commission said that the Ordinary Session of Ministers create an opportunity for the Commission to present the state of the Community to representatives of Members States.

Brou said that this would give them the opportunity to make recommendations and decisions that would advance the progress of the community.

He said that the ECOWAS Commission would make presentations on the state of the Community, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA), financial reports, the 2020 budget and programmes of the community.

The ECOWAS Commission President said that the 83rd Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers would also remind the community on the urgency of the security issue.

“The important issue of the funding of the five-year action plan to combat terrorism would be touched on which was discussed at the extra ordinary summit that took place on Sept. 14 Ouagadougou”, Brou said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: