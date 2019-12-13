Ebonyi governor presents 2020 budget proposal of N178

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Friday, presented the 2020 budget of N178.1 billion to the state House of Assembly.

The budget was lower than the 2019 figure of 188.4billion.

Umahi while presenting the budget, tagged: ‘budget of growth, consolidation, and transformation, thanked the House and other critical stakeholders who ensured the effective implementation of the 2019 budget.

The governor said the budget has a recurrent expenditure of N46.08 billion representing 25.8 percent and capital expenditure of N132 billion representing 74.1 percent.

He said: “The increase in the capital expenditure is due to the borrowing from the African Development Bank (ADB) for the construction of the state ring road.

“It is pertinent to state that the fund is still with the ADB and not paid into the state’s accounts as the contractors will generate a certificate and get paid directly from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN.”

Umahi said personnel cost in the budget was N18.4billion with provisions for payment of the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

The governor added: “I use this opportunity to urge the organised labour to hasten its negotiations with the government on the minimum wage for its implementation.

“I have maintained that the minimum wage starts with the Local Government Areas (LGAs) because a chain is as strong as its weakest link.

“Whatever is agreed at the LGA level is what we will pay and I maintain that no LGA should spend more than 60 percent of its earning on paying salaries.

“The World Bank has instructed that citizens must be part of budgeting which means that they must be accommodated in it with every fund of the state belonging to them.” (NAN)

