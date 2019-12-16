Ebenezer Obey inducted into the Ever Green hall of fame

By Sylvester Kwentua

Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, a juju music legend, was on Sunday inducted into the Evergreen music hall of fame, at the Ariya Eko Music Festival by the Evergreen musical company.

Obey who had a statue sculptured after him by the organizers, was among a list of popular musicians who performed that night.

Speaking after being inducted, Ebenezer Obey said humility and hard work got him to where he is. He advised artists to be disciplined, humble and dedicated while doing music as a career.

The Ariya Eko festival, which had a lot of Yoruba musicians and government officials in attendance, is an annual festival organized by the Evergreen musical company with the support of the Lagos state government.

The Ariya Eko lived up to its promise of organizing a wonderful festival, as, Obesere, Ara, Chief commander Ebenezer Obey and all the other artists, added spice to the show with their superlative performances, keeping the crowd on their feet, when they performed.

Vanguard