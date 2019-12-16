Breaking News
Translate

Ebenezer Obey inducted into the Ever Green hall of fame

On 12:05 pmIn Entertainmentby

By Sylvester Kwentua

Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, a juju music legend, was on Sunday inducted into the Evergreen music hall of fame, at the Ariya Eko Music Festival by the Evergreen musical company.

Cardi B wears Nigerian inspired outfit at Livespot X Festival (photos)(Opens in a new browser tab)

Obey who had a statue sculptured after him by the organizers, was among a list of popular musicians who performed that night.

Speaking after being inducted, Ebenezer Obey said humility and hard work got him to where he is. He advised artists to be disciplined, humble and dedicated while doing music as a career.

The Ariya Eko festival, which had a lot of Yoruba musicians and government officials in attendance,  is an annual festival organized by the Evergreen musical company with the support of the Lagos state government.

Have the milk of human kindness(Opens in a new browser tab)

The Ariya Eko lived up to its promise of organizing a wonderful festival, as, Obesere, Ara, Chief commander Ebenezer Obey  and all the other artists, added spice to the show with their superlative performances, keeping the crowd on their feet, when they performed.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!