Drug Abuse: Group intensify campaign among young people in FCT

Abuja

A nonprofit making organization, Initiative Against Addiction and Substance Abuse in Nigeria, IAASAN, has intensified the campaign against drug abuse among young people in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in order for them to desist from the act.

The Country Director, IAASAN, Mrs. Princess Raphael, who lead her team to Mpape, a suburb in Bwari Area Council of the FCT explained the essence of the campaign tagged, ‘Say No To Drugs’, explained that incessant abuse of substance would definitely set in decline in terms of memory impairment, actions, behaviours and decision making.

According to Raphael the level of drug abuse in the northern region is worrisome and has become alarming, hence has increased the trend of crime and insecurity, but could be addressed by a collective effort by Nigerians.

She further stated that her organization whose objective is to reach out to the grassroots to curb the menace of this trend is ready and willing to collaborate with relevant organizations to reduce the menace at source and totally eradicate drug abuse among young people.

She said: “Our campaign intends to position youths in Nigeria especially in FCT as leaders with the capacity to emulate the excellent leadership skills of our founding fathers.

“And we can only achieve this by collective efforts and free our youths from the dangers ahead.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Mpape, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, lamented the precarious situation of drug abuse among young Nigerians that have ruined their lives and negatively impacted on the society.

Ibrahim also expressed worry and said the future leaders of the country are currently trapped by the menace of drug and substance abuse.

According to him, about 90 per cent of the youth population in the country are involved in one form of drug abuse or the other, stressing that creating the needed awareness will go a long way in curbing the trend.

