Drew Uyi headlines Amanyanbo football tourney

By John Egbokhan

The 2019 Amanyanbo football tournament is up and running in gas-rich Bonny Island, Rivers State, with FA Licensed Football Agent, Dr. Drew Uyi already in Nigeria to scout for players in the competition.

READ ALSO:

The tournament kicked off on November 23 in Bonny Island and is being held to honour His Royal Majesty King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, CON, JP, Perekule XI, Amanyanabo And Natural Ruler Grand Bonny Kingdom.

16 teams in Bonny Island divided into four groups of four teams started the tournament, which was played in a knock-out format and whose grand finale comes up this Saturday, December 7, with top dignitaries converging on the venue to watch the finalists battle for the winners trophy.

The winners of the competition will cart home a princely sum of N3m while the losing finalist will pocket N2m even as the third-placed side will earn a cool sum of N1m for their effort

Amanyanabo Football Tournament is powered and sponsored by Nigeria LNG as part of its corporate social responsibility to the community in which it operates from.

Organizers of the tournament, Graftons Entertainment said players will also gain international exposure as football scouts from Nigeria and abroad will be present to head-hunt exciting new talents who shine at the tournament.

And confirming the aforementioned, sports, entertainment and brand strategist, Drew Uyi today arrived Bonny Island from his London base to fish out talents from the competition.

His arrival attracted lots of comments from the social media space, with some followers on instagram urging him to scout only the best players from the tournament. Only on Sunday, December 1st, Drew Uyi marked his birthday in London, with well-wishers hitting his instagram page to wish him the best that life has to offer him as he added a year to his age.

In his post to mark his birthday, Drew Uyi wrote,, ”I cannot be more graceful. I thank God for his Grace” The accompanying photograph of him insider his posh ride was liked by former Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo and1303 followers on instagram.