Drama‘ll not help you, it did not help Dino, Metuh, Uzo Kalu – Lauretta Onochie mocks Sowore

By Nwafor Sunday

The Social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, has described the incident that happened yesterday at a Federal High Court as drama, planned by the Convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore to arouse sympathy from Nigerians.

She advised the publisher of SaharaReporters to desist from further drama, noting that dramatic display has never helped anyone in Nigeria, especially, Dino Melaye, Olisah Metuh and Orji Uzo Kalu.

Disclosing this via her verified Twitter handle, Onochie averred that the officers of the Department of the State Service, DSS, did not invade the court as portrayed by the media, and advised security officials to study and investigate the circulating video.

She accused Sowore’s supporters of pinning him down in order to disrepute the integrity of DSS.

Her words:

WHO DRAMA EPP? EVERY LIE WILL EXPIRE.

COURTROOM DRAMA EXPLAINED.

So it was a stage managed drama in the court yesterday; Sowore pinned down by his supporters in a courtroom in order to give DSS a bad name.

There was no gun. No batton. No pinning down. Just plain drama, planned and staged by his boys and girls. Kudos, but every lie has an expiration date.

Many EYEWITNESSES have said DSS was OUTSIDE the courtroom, not inside the courtroom.

Here’s one more eyewitness account as reported by Adeniyi Adegbomire SAN-

A friend of mine, Wale Fapohunda, who was in court today when Sowore’s re-arrest was purportedly effected inside the courtroom has this to say about the incident 👇🏾:

“Okay, so I was in court today and here is what happened.

The court had adjourned his matter till 11th Feb next year.

The court called the next matter and proceeding had commenced in respect of the next matter.

Sowore stepped OUT OF THE COURT ROOM and suddenly we heard noises coming from the corridor “leave me alone” “they want to kill me” “they want to kill Sowore” and all that.

Suddenly Sowore’s people started dragging him with the DSS and they (Sowores team) dragged him into the court room.

The judge seeing this, rose and went to her chambers.

The DSS didn’t enter the court room to arrest him rather his supporters dragged him in with the DSS official.

Nobody chased the judge out, she rose and went to her chambers on seeing squabbles.

The DSS official left the court room and waited for him outside the court.

Thank you all. Behold my eye witness account”.

Blackmailing government enforcement agencies was how our nation went into decay. It wont work this time. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.

It appears everyone in that drama was part of the drama club. They harassed a Court officer who wanted them out as they were disrupting another court case. A Lawyer who looked bemused with the whole drama was lost for words.

Drama has not helped Dino Melaye. It has not helped Olise Metuh. Drama has not helped Orji Uzo Kalu.

Drama will not help Sowore because Once you dramatise a lie to the members of the public to attract sympathy, you lose all of that sympathy when they find out you have misled them.

I’m also of the opinion that the police look into these videos, (I have watched four) and charge those who deliberately misled the general public on this issue.”

Vanguard