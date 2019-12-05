Dr Emmanuel Paddy foundation to empower youths this December

An economic connoisseur and renowned personality, Dr Emmanuel Paddy has promised to empower few youths in this yuletide period, in view of getting them focused for growth and development.

Disclosing this in a statement he sent to Vanguard on Thursday, Dr Paddy gave some insight on how the programme would be.

EVENT OVERVIEW

This event is geared towards putting a smile on the faces of creative young entrepreneurs with the brightest ideas and will be a step to support the Nations drive to boost SME in the country.

It’s an evening were bright minds already engaged in their business or need a small grant to start will be afforded the opportunity to seat on the same table and share their ideas with Dr. paddy Iyamu while also learning priceless business secrets from the Award-winning leader & other notable speakers. The participants will also get a chance to pitch and get grants for their business.

This year’s the event takes place on the 14th of December 2019. The event is strictly by invitation

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION

At the heart of Dr. Paddy Emmanuel Foundation’s philosophy, then and now, have been the concepts of Helping the helpless – the belief that when you help the helpless you have given to the Almighty God. Today, with projects like The prison outreach, Christmas with Widows, Surgeries for the downtrodden, and The evening with Dr. paddy:

The foundation has given grants to young entrepreneurs, moved families to better houses, donated financially to many local NGO’s, widows, and under privileged Nigerians. The Dr. Paddy Emmanuel Foundation is touching lives by providing families and communities with the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty.

While our programs are diverse, our mission is singular – to touch lives and create lasting, positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden.

The Dr. Paddy Emmanuel foundation is self-sponsored by its founder, Dr. Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu and seeks to do more in the coming years for our state, Nigeria and Africa at large.

Log on to https://drpaddyfoundation.org/ to find out more.

