DPR to drive reforms, FG’s mandate for oil industry

By Michael Eboh

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, weekend, vowed to play a key role in delivering the Federal Government’s strategic mandate for the Nigerian petroleum industry over the next four years.

Speaking during a strategic management retreat in Abuja, Acting Director of the DPR, Mr. Ahmad Shakur, noted that on assumption of office, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had on behalf of the Federal Government, given each agencies on the petroleum ministry specific deliverables to be implemented, which would also be measured against key parameters.

He identified the ministerial deliverables as: eradication of smuggling of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, across Nigerian borders; complete gas flare commercialisation programme; increase crude oil production to three million barrels; reduce the cost of oil extraction; promote the passage of the petroleum industry bill; increase domestic refining capacity and create jobs for Nigerian youths.

He noted that the DPR would focus on the mandates that concerns it, adding that its strategy would involve all field officers, as well as all staff of the DPR.

He emphasised that the objective of the retreat was to cascade down the ministerial mandate to all staff of the DPR, too enable it provide the necessary regulatory oversight for the oil and gas sector and achieve the next level agenda of Government.

Shakur explained that the strategic management retreat would further assist the DPR to sustain the tempo of ongoing reforms in the agency, which was geared towards aligning with its vision of being a world class regulatory agency.

He tasked the top management of the agency to ensure total alignment of their divisions and zones to the ministerial delivarables as it has been embedded into the DPR’s corporate strategy.

The Honorable Minister of state, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva who was the Special Guest Of Honor commended DPR for the retreat initiative.

He stated that there must be a shared vision by all players in the industry for progress to be achieved.

Sylva emphasised that the ministerial deliverables must cascade down to all staff as it was the duty of everyone to ensure the success of the mandate.

He explained that the deliverables was a product of the ministerial retreat he had earlier in the year and reiterated that the DPR being the core of the oil and gas sector of Nigeria must ensure the successful delivery of the mandate.

The honorable minister enjoined the department to swing into action as he has dubbed year 2020 the year to deliver and begin the actualisation of the oil and gas industry roadmap

Vanguard