President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday congratulated the British pugilist of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua, on his victory over Mexican boxer, Andy Ruiz Jnr, in Saturday night’s rematch at the 15,000-capacity Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua defeated the Mexican in a unanimous decision to regain the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) titles he lost to the same opponent in June.

The President, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja, rejoiced with Joshua and saluted him for bringing joy to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

He noted that Joshua’s supporters across the world had rooted for him to regain the titles he lost six months ago.

He said: “The downfall of a man is truly not the end of his life. There’s always another, and better day. This is a lesson we must all learn from you as a country,”

He wished the pugilist well “as he seeks to bring more glory to Nigeria, and to the boxing profession.”

